New Jaguar E-Pace Isn’t Perfect But Does It Matter?

Following the commercial success of the F-Pace, Jaguar is expanding its SUV range with the addition of the E-Pace, a smaller crossover designed to rival cars like the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA.The British car maker wants the new E-Pace to become the benchmark in terms of handling in its class and of course design. Inspiration was clearly drawn by the F-Type in a bid to make the new compact crossover a Jaguar worthy of the name , both inside and out.The underpinnings though are shared with the Range Rover Evoque, with Jaguar making the necessary alterations to things like suspension geometry in order for the E-Pace to offer a different, more engaging character.All engines measure 2.0 liters in capacity and four cylinders, with Euro-spec cars getting three power options for the diesel unit (148hp, 178hp and 237hp) and two for the petrol one (246hp and a range-topping 296hp). Jaguar will offer the E-Pace in both front- and all-wheel drive versions.So it looks good, there are plenty of options in the range and has a Jaguar badge on it but can the E-Pace mix all those things well enough to become a solid player in the segment?delivers its verdict, so let’s find out.