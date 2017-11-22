New Jaguar E-Pace Isn’t Perfect But Does It Matter?

Following the commercial success of the F-Pace, Jaguar is expanding its SUV range with the addition of the E-Pace, a smaller crossover designed to rival cars like the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA.
The British car maker wants the new E-Pace to become the benchmark in terms of handling in its class and of course design. Inspiration was clearly drawn by the F-Type in a bid to make the new compact crossover a Jaguar worthy of the name, both inside and out.
The underpinnings though are shared with the Range Rover Evoque, with Jaguar making the necessary alterations to things like suspension geometry in order for the E-Pace to offer a different, more engaging character.
All engines measure 2.0 liters in capacity and four cylinders, with Euro-spec cars getting three power options for the diesel unit (148hp, 178hp and 237hp) and two for the petrol one (246hp and a range-topping 296hp). Jaguar will offer the E-Pace in both front- and all-wheel drive versions.
So it looks good, there are plenty of options in the range and has a Jaguar badge on it but can the E-Pace mix all those things well enough to become a solid player in the segment? Auto Express delivers its verdict, so let’s find out.