New Kia Stinger Undercuts BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe's Price By Over $11,000

Kia's highly anticipated Stinger sports sedan is expected in U.S. dealerships next month, spread across five available trim levels.
The entry-level Stinger is priced from $31,900, while the Stinger Premium starts at $37,100, the Stinger GT at $38,350, and the GT1 and GT2 at $43,250 and $49,200 respectively. Adding all-wheel drive means spending an extra $2,000, and then you've got the $900 destination charge.
That's significantly less than other premium sports cars in the segment, such as the 4-cylinder turbocharged 430i that starts from $43,100 or the Audi A5 Sportback that is priced from $42,600. The V6-powered GT is also cheaper than its theoretical rivals, as the 440i GC starts from $49,500 (not taking into consideration any differences in equipment).
"Although the Stinger is unlike any other Kia that has come before it in terms of pure driving enjoyment, it is still very much a traditional Kia in that it offers consumers a very compelling value proposition, providing excellent performance and handling, premium features and functionality when compared to its much higher-priced competitors," said KMA exec, Orth Hedrick.
Purchasing the base Stinger model means getting a passive suspension tuned for a balanced ride. Meanwhile, GT models are available with Kia's electronically controlled Dynamic Stability Damping Control, as well as Brembo brakes.
The entry-level audio system for the 2.0-liter turbo features six speakers and a 7" color touchscreen, while the standard system found in the GT trim boasts 9 speakers and comes with an external amplifier. If that's still not enough, you can also get an optional Harman/Kardon audio system with Surround Sound technology.
Powering the base Stinger and Premium trims is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot, good for 255 HP and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque, whereas the GT versions get a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, producing 365 HP and 376 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque. Both units work alongside an eight-speed rear-drive automatic transmission.
