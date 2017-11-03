New Lamborghini Concept Teased, Could Preview The Aventador Successor

Motor Trend's Jonny Lieberman has posted a teaser image of a mysterious Lamborghini concept on Instagram.
Set to be unveiled on November 6th at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the model is expected to preview the styling direction of the Aventador successor. The car is currently being overseen by Mitja Borkner who is the head of Lamborghini design and has previously worked on a handful Porsche models including the Mission E and Panamera Sport Turismo.
The teaser image doesn't reveal much but we can see the concept will be extremely low to the ground and feature an aggressive front fascia. The model also has slender headlights and what appears to be LED daytime running lights.
Little is known about the concept at this point but Lamborghini teamed up with MIT to "write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium." The partnership is primarily focused on creating new materials for the automotive sector and had the goal of developing a "super sports car ready for the challenges of the third millennium."
Interestingly, Lieberman hinted the concept doesn't have an engine and isn't powered by batteries. That leaves plenty of questions but we'll find out more next week.
I'm not sure exactly what I'm allowed to say about this new Lamborghini CONCEPT being shown as MIT. So, we already know about Lamborghini's pursuit of new materials, so that's one prong. The other is the engine, or lack there of. Batteries? Not quite. Vague enough? I just don't want to be told to delete this post. That said, look for this design to preview the Aventador's replacement. My buddy and head of Lambo design, Mitja Borkner, is hard at work on the next V-12 Lamborghini. I told him that he'll know it's right when he shows the new car to his 4-year-old son, and the kid jumps in the air screaming and clapping. #lamborghini #MIT #thefuture. THIS GETS REVEALED MONDAY