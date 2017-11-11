New Lexus LS 600h Is Jam-Packed With Driving Assistance Systems

If you're building a luxury car to compete with the likes of the BMW 7-Series, Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8, you best fit it with the latest in active safety technology, or risk falling behind.
Lexus knew this all too well while planning their all-new LS saloon, and the end product seems to be pretty future-proof, especially on Japanese roads where you can test out systems like automatic lane-change.
As Carwow's Mat Watson demonstrates here, the LS is quite good at keeping you and others around you safe, during low speed maneuvers as well as in regular driving scenarios, where the driving assistance systems can take over.
Watson does point out that while the car is able to execute the lane-changing maneuvers safely, the system doesn't look quite bullet proof. Then again, it's not like there are any fully autonomous cars out there in the first place.
Another issue he experienced was with the Driver Emergency Stop Assist, a system that is supposed to bring the car to a halt safely if it senses that the driver is incapacitated in any way. Unfortunately, in this instance, the system disengaged before the car came to a complete stop.