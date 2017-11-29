New Lincoln Nautilus Celebrated On Film

Lincoln have started changing the nomenclature of their models, with the first one to arrive with a new moniker being the updated MKX, aka Nautilus.
Unveiled at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the premium midsize SUV is being celebrated on film, where the Ford-owned brand uses words such as "beauty meets serenity" to describe it.
Regardless if you're a fan of its exterior design, with a front end that's similar to the Lincoln Continental, new tail lamps joined together by a lights strip, and generously-sized wheels, the carmaker will start rolling out the first units next year, as it's scheduled to arrive at dealers nationwide in mid-2018.
Customers can choose between the three distinctive exterior and interior themes, sold under the Black Label moniker, including the Chalet, Thoroughbred, and Gala, with the latest one being shown in the SUV's official launch film.
Moreover, they will also have to decide whether the entry-level 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is the one to go for, with 245hp, or if the larger 2.7-liter unit, rated at 335hp, is the smart choice. Both of them are paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and get standard stop/start tech.