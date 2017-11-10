New McLaren 720S Is Different And That's A Good Thing

We've been waiting for an in-depth review on the McLaren 720S for some time now, a car that has exceeded any and all expectations since its launch earlier this year.
If you're familiar with Doug DeMuro, you know that's the type of review he usually puts together, (over) analyzing all the features and quirks you might find on a car, taking all categories into account.
What does this mean for the McLaren 720S? Well, as it turns out, reigning on top of every other supercar in the world is hard work, as DeMuro questioned the 720S' quality and overall value, while arguing that in his eyes, it's not as good-looking as a 488 Spider. However he did give praise to McLaren for trying to differentiate the 720S from the rest of their range.
Another negative, if we can call it that, is the fact that the steering on the 720S is just a tad less responsive than on a Lamborghini Huracan, though overall, there were no real complaints in that department.
Looking at performance alone, the 720S is almost flawless considering its segment. Not only is it one of the fastest-accelerating cars in the world, it's also one of the quickest cars out there once you get it up to speed, thanks in part to its excellent aerodynamic features.