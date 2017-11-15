New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Coming To U.S. Through The LA Show

Mitsubishi is going to challenge the Nissan Rogue Sport/Qashqai, and other compact SUVs, with the new coupe-like Eclipse Cross in North America as well.
Announced for the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, which starts on November 29 for the international press days, the crossover will celebrate its American premiere, after being presented in Europe earlier this year.
With a name that reminds enthusiasts of the unrelated coupe model discontinued in 2012, the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the brand's first SUV since the Nissan takeover, and it slots between the ASX/Outlander Sport and Outlander.
This alone is enough to hint at its starting price, which will likely stand at $21,000-$22,000 on our shores, where the 2018 Outlander Sport can be had from $20,295, and the 2018 Outlander adds a $3,500 premium.
Mitsubishi still has to detail each trim level for the North American Eclipse Cross, but in the United Kingdom, the SUV is offered in four grades. Powering it is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline unit, rated at 163hp and 184lb-ft (250Nm) of torque, and a 2.2-liter turbodiesel, which will be kept away from North America.