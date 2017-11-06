New Mitsubishi Mirage Reportedly Getting Next-Gen Renault Clio Platform

Mitsubishi are looking to challenge the likes of the Opel Corsa and Ford Fiesta with their very own supermini, which will serve as a replacement for the current Mirage.
It remains unknown at this point whether it will keep its moniker, but it will be offered across the European market, based on the same mechanicals as the next generation Renault Clio and Nissan Micra, AutoExpress reports.
"Designing and building a bespoke platform is expensive, and the margins in the small car sector are smaller. So, are we looking to use Renault and Nissan platforms in that segment [B]? The answer is yes", said the Japanese brand's corporate vice president and product planning chief, Vincent Cobee, who joined Mitsubishi last year, when Nissan bought a controlling stake.
The new Mitsubishi Mirage is expected to use small three- and four-cylinder engines, some of which will be shared with the Dacia brand, as well as the Smart ForTwo and ForFour. Moreover, the subcompact car is also believed to gain a fully electric version in the future, as it plays an important role in helping the automaker achieve their emissions regulations.
Note: 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage pictured