New Mitsubishi Shogun Sport Arriving In UK In 2018

Mitsubishi will launch the new Shogun Sport -also known as Pajero Sport- in the UK in spring 2018.
The new seven-seat model, which is already on sale in Asian markets, is based on the same underpinnings with the L200/Triton pickup truck and will be exclusively offered with the 180hp 2.4-liter diesel engine paired to an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and the firm’s Super Select 4WD II system.
Customers will be offered two well-equipped trim levels to choose from, with both featuring leather upholstery, keyless entry with push-button start, LED daytime running lights, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Start Assist, a choice of driving modes depending on the terrain you’re driving and smartphone integration.
The range-topper will add things like heated front seats and additional safety features such as Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning and Multi-around Monitor System.
As you might have guessed already by the underpinnings, the new Mitsubishi Shogun Sport will be a more capable off-roader than other similarly priced rivals in the UK market. Similarly-minded rivals include the Ford Everest and the soon-to-be-announced Nissan Navara-based SUV but none of them is available in Europe currently.