New Nissan Serena NISMO Arrives On Japan's Roads

A little over a month after premiering at the Tokyo Motor Show, Japanese sales of the Nissan Serena Nismo have commenced.
Priced from 3,419,280 yen ($30,397), the minivan receives a host of modifications that give it that characteristic Nismo flare and is sure to be popular among Japanese enthusiasts who often love to turn heads with their rides.
Starting at the exterior, the Serena Nismo receives a custom front bumper with LED daytime running lights in the shape of the number ‘7’. Elsewhere, there is a host of bright red accents, including on the side skirts and around the rear fascia, along with 17-inch wheels riding on Bridgestone Potenza Adrenalin RE003 tires size 205/50/R17. .
Inside, Nissan has installed an Alcantara-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, leather shift knob, 7-inch display, and numerous red accents, while offering the option of body-hugging front sport seats.
While the visual tweaks catch the eye, it is the inclusion of Nissan’s ProPILOT system that is the real headline. Previously introduced on a handful of other Nissan models, the technology allows for autonomous driving in single-lane traffic on highways.
The Serena's NISMO transformation also includes an ECU tune along with a sports muffler for the 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, though Nissan hasn't disclosed output figures (the standard engine produces 147 horses). A new custom suspension that includes different shocks, springs and stabilizer together with new cross members and re-tuned VDC (Vehicle Dynamics Control) with an off switch, are also part of the package.