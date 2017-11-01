New Nissan XTerra Leaked: This Is The New Navara-Based SUV

Nissan is getting ready to debut the SUV version of the NP300 Navara pickup truck but a pair of grainy photos spoiled the surprise.
This is apparently the new Nissan XTerra, Paladin or Pathfinder, depending on which market it’ll become available and unlike previous Navara-based SUVs, this time the company took the time to make it look a bit more different than the model it’s based on.
The front end now features wider headlights and what appears to be a different bumper and hood while the differences continue towards the rear, ditching the hardtop pickup truck look of its predecessors for a more modern SUV style.
The images come courtesy of the Chinese auto.syd.com and burlappcar, showing both ends of the new Nissan body-on-frame SUV.
The cabin is expected to be big enough for seven passengers while the 2.3-liter dCi turbodiesel engine will be carried over from the Navara, paired either to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The new Nissan XTerra is expected to be launched initially in Asia, with more regions to follow at a later date.