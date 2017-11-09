New Performance Pack For 2018 VW Golf R Pushes Top Speed Up To 168MPH

Volkswagen has launched a new Performance Pack for the UK market 2018 Golf R, which not only de-restricts top speed, but also shaves some pounds and adds a few extras.
Available as an option for the DSG versions of the Golf R hatch and estate, it includes an upgraded braking system that shaves 2 kilograms (4.4 lbs), 19-inch Spielberg alloy wheels that replace the stock 18-inch Cadiz rims, and in the case of the hatch, a new tailgate-mounted spoiler.
Moreover, specifying the Performance Pack to the latest iteration Volkswagen Golf R means that top speed will increase in both hatch and wagon variants of the vehicle, from 155mph (250km/h), to 166mph (267km/h) and 168mph (270km/h), respectively.
Pricing of the Performance Pack stars at £2,300 ($3,020) in the United Kingdom, where the Golf R can be had from £32,710 ($42,949) with a manual or £33,995 ($44,636) with an automatic gearbox, and the Estate costs at least £35,700 ($46,875) and comes exclusively with a DSG transmission.
Customers looking for an additional extra can select the new exhaust system that complements the Pack. Developed by Akrapovic, it costs £2,975 ($3,906) and drops another 7kg or 15.4 lbs. It features round tailpipes rather than oval, and valve control technology that's said to enhance the deep sound of the car.