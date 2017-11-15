New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Comes Out With Hardly Any Camo

It looks like Porsche has begun testing the new 718 Cayman GT4 on public roads, and unlike earlier this month, there's no doubt we're looking at the real thing.
On top of that, the car is hardly wearing any camouflage, which is both surprising and greatly appreciated, since we can see pretty much everything except for the interior.
On the outside, all the proper GT4 parts are there to see in plain sight, including the aggressive rear diffuser, fixed wing, and large front bumper, which by the way looks chunkier than it did on the previous car.
Now, while the current 718 Cayman is powered by a turbocharged flat-four, the GT4 will reportedly get a de-tuned version of the high-revving 4.0-liter six-cylinder unit found on the latest 911 GT3, and since the previous GT4 (Cayman sans the 718) put down 385 PS (379 HP), expectations are that the new one will exceed 400 horses, controllable with the help of a manual gearbox or an optional PDK transmission.
With the automaker sending this prototype out in the wild looking the way it does, it's possible that the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is only months away from its public debut.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops