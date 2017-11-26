New Seat Leon Reportedly On Track For A 2019 Launch

Seat is readying the fourth-generation of the Leon, which is expected to arrive within the next 18 months, or approximately 7 years after the current iteration was introduced.
Talking to AutoExpress, Matthias Rabe, the brand's board member for R&D, explained that the new compact car is part of Seat's most extensive push in their history, which includes several new or heavily updated vehicles.
"It's our biggest push ever. We've had the Ateca, now Arona, the renewal of Ibiza, the facelifted Leon. But it's only now that we really accelerate; over the next three years, we'll see six or seven new models, and most of them will be totally new", Rabe said, referring to the new-gen Leon and upcoming 3-row SUV, among others.
The 2020 Seat Leon will go down the evolutionary route in terms of styling, according to Rabe, who added that it will be instantly recognizable as a Leon,while sharing a few design elements with some of the latest vehicles currently made by the Spanish car manufacturer.
While it will sport a redesigned bodywork, beneath the skin, the next-gen Leon is expected to maintain the MQB architecture, albeit with a slight improvement in the wheelbase, which is expected to gain a few mm for improved legroom on the rear seat.
The engine lineup will probably include the 1.0 and 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol units along with a 1.6-liter diesel, while the 48V mild hybrid technology that will debut on the next-gen VW Golf could be part of the offerings as well along with a rumored PHEV.
In other related news, Seat's electrification push will eventually give birth to their first EV, likely based on the Mii. The eMii is believed to debut in 2019, followed by their second electric car, which will share its MEB architecture with the Volkswagen I.D. hatch and other zero-emission cars that are planned by the Group.
Next spring, however, Seat are believed to expand their Cupra lineup, which, in Rabe's own words, "is not just limited to the Leon", so we could finally see a hot Ateca on the road.
Note: Third-gen Seat Leon pictured