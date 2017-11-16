New T4 Petrol Engine Joins Volvo S90 And V90 UK Range

Volvo UK has made a new petrol engine available to its flagship saloon and estate models, with the S90 T4 priced from £34,500 and the V90 T4 from £36,500.
The four-cylinder petrol unit is mated to an automatic gearbox as standard, producing 190 PS (187 HP) while offering combined fuel economy figures of 42.2 UK mpg (35.1 US mpg) in the S90 and 40.9 UK mpg (34 US mpg) in the V90.
"Petrol is becoming an increasingly popular choice with motorists, including business users," said Volvo Car UK exec, Steve Beattie, who expects strong interest in the S90 and V90 T4.
The T4 versions can be purchased from the entry-level Momentum to the high-spec Inscription Pro, and share the same level of standard features as the diesel and petrol-electric hybrid models, such as the Sensus 9" touchscreen system, sat-nav with Real Time Traffic Information, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive technology, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and leather upholstery.
Both the T4-powered S90 as well as the V90 are available to order now.