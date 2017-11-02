New Teaser Previews The Face Of Aston Martin's 2018 Vantage

A new teaser image of the next-generation Aston Martin Vantage has surfaced online, previewing the vehicle’s updated front end and the rear of the new Vantage GTE race car.
As with a previous image that showed the LED light bar stretching the width of the sports car’s rear end, this pictures depicts the Vantage under a car cover but shows off the new headlights. As for the Vantage GTE, it’s towering rear wing is in full view, as are its bespoke wing mirrors.
Our sources indicate that when the new Vantage launches, it will be available with the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter AMG V8 as the DB11 but may be marginally detuned from the existing 503 hp and 513 lb-ft of torque. It is possible that at a later date, the twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 also offered in the DB11 will power range-topping variants of the new-generation Vantage.
Be sure to stay tuned to Carscoops in the coming weeks as the Vantage edges closer to its global premiere.