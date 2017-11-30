New Toyota FT-AC Concept Is A Macho Sub-Compact SUV For Adventurers

Toyota has revealed the Future Toyota Adventure Concept (FT-AC) at the LA Auto Show, a design study aiming at people looking for a proper rugged but small crossover.
Described as a design study for now, the new Toyota FT-AC is imagined as a gasoline-powered SUV with an advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, and the company adding that it could switch to a next-generation hybrid system.
“FT-AC is perfect for those outdoor enthusiasts who want to dial up the adventure on their weekend getaways,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “No matter the roads, the activities, or the people, FT-AC sparks authentic fun and conversation.”
The new concept comes with chunky tires, wide fender extensions and a generous ground clearance, and if that’s not enough, a big roof rack with LED lights on it along with twin recovery hooks and skidplates both front and rear are there to showcase the off-road character of Toyota’s latest creation.
The FT-AC’s all-wheel drive system is controlled via variable terrain-response settings and by locking the torque split for maximum grip. There’s also an integrated bike rack at the rear which can be securely hidden in “only a few seconds” according to Toyota.
Toyota has been showcasing small crossover concepts based on their latest global T-NGA platform to measure the crowd’s response; last April it revealed the FT-4X concept at the NY Auto Show while last October in Tokyo it showed the TJ Cruiser.