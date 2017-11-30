New Wranglers Show Off Mopar Jeep Performance Parts

Mopar is dead serious about customizing the new Jeep Wrangler.
In fact, while the Jeep division has been working on the vehicle itself, the parts division has spent over 100,000 hours building up a catalog of more than 200 parts and accessories for the fresh-faced off-roader. And it's highlighting those offerings right now with a pair of demo trucks at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The white two-door Wrangler Sport is wearing a cargo carrier on the roof, an American flag hood graphic, Moab trail side graphics, a reinforced spare tire hinge, auxiliary lighting, and black fuel door, sill guards, grab handles, and floor mats.
Even more eye-catching is is the green four-door Wrangler Rubicon, with its doors replaced by 2-inch tubing. It also wears rock rails, stubby bumper, winch, additional lighting, intake snorkel, roadside assistance and first-aid kits, and more.
Both feature Katzkin leather seats and ride on 17-inch wheels wearing 35-inch BFGoodrich tires on a two-inch lift kit. Like what you see? You can order just about all of it (save for maybe the leather seats) from the new Jeep Performance Parts catalog.