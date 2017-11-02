Next 2019 BMW X4 Scooped, Could Be The 355HP M40i

Despite hitting the assembly lines just three years ago, the current BMW X4 is getting ready to be replaced with a brand-new, second-generation model.
Prototypes have been spotted by our vigilant spy photographers several times these past few months, with the icing on the cake being the undisguised units seen in August, so its design is no longer much of a secret.
And while the latest tester continues to wear the vinyl stickers, it's what's beneath them that interests us, as judging by dual exhausts integrated into the rear bumper, we're probably looking at the sporty X4 M40i.
In all likelihood, it shares the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine with the latest X3 M40i, where it makes 360PS (355hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque. Its more conservatively-styled (but otherwise, mechanically identical) sibling needs 4.8sec to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill, before maxing out at 250km/h (155mph).
The new BMW X4 M40i won't be the range-topping model, however, as this role will be assigned to the X4 M, expected to use the brand's new S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six lump, which should make at least 450hp.
For the time being, BMW is keeping us in the dark regarding the time and place of its debut, but we could see it as early as December 1, at the 2017 LA Auto Show.