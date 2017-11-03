Next Audi RS7 Sportback Will Probably Look Like This

Hot on the heels of the latest-generation Audi A7 premiering, Tobias Buttner has rendered how the new RS7 may look.
As recent spy shots of the performance-oriented car have revealed, the new RS7 will follow the same general formula as the current car. Consequently, it will expand upon the design of the regular A7 with new front and rear bumpers, oval-shaped tailpipes, a small bootlid lip spoiler and a range of blacked-out components.
Even more interesting than the vehicle’s design will be its powertrain, however.
Sitting at the heart of the car will be a development of the brand’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Currently, this engine produces 560 hp but to compete with the E63 S, Audi will most likely increase power to over 600 hp. It is even possible that a hybrid version utilizing the same powertrain as the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid could see the light of day.