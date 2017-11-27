Next Hyundai Santa Fe Looks Impressive With Kona Face

Next year, Hyundai will unveil the fourth-generation Santa Fe and if this rendering proves accurate, we have a lot to look forward to.
Created by Brenthon Design, the new Santa Fe pictured has taken obvious design inspiration from the smaller Hyundai Kona and looks all the better for it.
These changes start at the front with a chrome grille and a set of incredibly narrow headlights. Additionally, the SUV adopts a skid plate on the base of the front bumper and large secondary light clusters housing the turn signals and fog lights.
Beyond its refreshed design, the 2018 Santa Fe will continue to be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations. Additionally, entry-level versions in select markets are expected to come with front-wheel drive as standard while much premium models will utilize an all-wheel drive system.
Engine details remain unknown at this stage but petrol and diesel configurations will be sold. It is also possible that a plug-in hybrid model will be added to the range at a later date.