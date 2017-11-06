Nico Rosberg Drives The Mercedes-AMG GT R For The First Time

You'd think that as reigning Formula 1 world champion, former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg could and has driven any type of AMG vehicle imaginable.
As it turns out, that's not exactly the case. Also, Rosberg usually to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC as his daily, while also enjoying the company of a Renault Twizy at his Monaco home.
Now, for his first time behind the wheel of the AMG GT R, Rosberg chose to visit Mercedes World in England and meet up with YouTuber Shmee150, who also collected his very own AMG GT R, as Rosberg assisted him with the unveiling.
By the way, the ex-Formula 1 star is quite a popular YouTuber himself, and his channel has been around for about six years now. Still, the viewership on his videos has gone up considerably in the past few months, as he's started to deliver stronger content.
At the end of the drive, Rosberg walked away very impressed with the GT R, which he described as typical AMG, at its best. Shmee also had a great time in the passenger seat, which was to be expected.