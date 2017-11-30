Nissan Kicks Has Its Work Cut Out In Subcompact Segment

Opting to throw something a little more "conventional" at the likes of the Honda HR-V and the Toyota C-HR, sounds like a wise business decision for Nissan.
Of course, very few modern-day subcompact crossovers actually look conventional. Yet, unlike the Juke, the brand new Kicks is a lot easier to digest visually.
Look close and you'll spot a little Rogue in it, perhaps some Micra characteristics as well. Then again, since this is more of a youth-driven segment, we can't help but notice how rivals like the previously-mentioned HR-V, C-HR, but also the Mazda CX-3, look more aggressive.
Furthermore, the Juke, which is what the Kicks replaces, might have had a controversial styling, but it did have character, something that can't be said about Nissan's new model, which shouts from afar its connection to emerging markets (it's the result of the collaboration of Nissan's U.S. and Brazilian studios).
All Kicks versions will be powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, pushing down 125 HP and 115 lb-ft (156 Nm) of torque - not quite as much muscle as some of its rivals.
Behind the wheel, future owners should feel both safe and entertained. The 2018 Kicks comes with Automatic Emergency Braking as standard, while higher trims get Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. As for media content, the Kicks gets a 7" infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.