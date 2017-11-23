Nissan Launches Nismo Heritage Offering Spare Parts To Firm's Icons

Nissan has announced its new Nismo Heritage program, designed to ensure that the Japanese firm’s most famous models remain on the roads for as long as possible.
First uncovered back in April, the Nismo Heritage program is a joint project between Nissan, Nissan Motor Sports, Autech Japan, and a selection of suppliers. The program will see replacement parts produced, initially for the iconic R32-generation Skyline GT-R.
When sales of the parts commence on December 1, approximately 80 genuine parts will be available to R32 GT-R owners. Among these parts will be harnesses, hoses, emblems, and a selection of exterior components. In the near future, additional parts will be added to Nissan’s inventory and soon, both the R33 and R34 GT-R models will be included in Nismo Heritage.
If Nissan is unable to reproduce certain parts with original suppliers, Nismo will consider replacing these parts with substitute, rebuilt or overhauled products.