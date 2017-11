Nissan's Getting Serious About Its Autech Sub-Brand In Japan

Photo Gallery

Want to sportify your Nissan in Japan? There are two names to know: Nismo, of course, but also Autech Described as a line of “sporty, high-performance models with enhanced quality and comfort,” the Autech range is out to upgrade existing Nissan models in the Japanese domestic market.The relaunched sub-brand brings together models labeled until now as Axis, Rider, Bolero, and Mode Premier – all of which will now be integrated under the Autech name.That starts with the Nissan Serena Autech, which launches today in Japan, giving the angular minivan more of a custom look and feel."Nissan will offer different core values through our two sub-brands, NISMO and AUTECH," said Takao Katagiri, head of Nissan's performance operations. "We’ll continue offering a variety of programs to help our customers enjoy their Nissan vehicles even more."While Nismo models will continue to focus purely on performance, the Autech line will take a more tangible quality-driven approach, emphasizing “premium craftsmanship, with top-quality materials and immaculate attention to detail.”The unification of the Autech range follows the recent expansion of the Nismo lineup , which has already grown to include performance versions of the GT-R, 370Z, Juke, Note, March, and Serena