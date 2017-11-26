Nissan's Getting Serious About Its Autech Sub-Brand In Japan

Want to sportify your Nissan in Japan? There are two names to know: Nismo, of course, but also Autech.
Described as a line of “sporty, high-performance models with enhanced quality and comfort,” the Autech range is out to upgrade existing Nissan models in the Japanese domestic market.
The relaunched sub-brand brings together models labeled until now as Axis, Rider, Bolero, and Mode Premier – all of which will now be integrated under the Autech name.
That starts with the Nissan Serena Autech, which launches today in Japan, giving the angular minivan more of a custom look and feel.
"Nissan will offer different core values through our two sub-brands, NISMO and AUTECH," said Takao Katagiri, head of Nissan's performance operations. "We’ll continue offering a variety of programs to help our customers enjoy their Nissan vehicles even more."
While Nismo models will continue to focus purely on performance, the Autech line will take a more tangible quality-driven approach, emphasizing “premium craftsmanship, with top-quality materials and immaculate attention to detail.”
The unification of the Autech range follows the recent expansion of the Nismo lineup, which has already grown to include performance versions of the GT-R, 370Z, Juke, Note, March, and Serena.