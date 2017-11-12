Nissan's Offering More Midnight Editions In 2018 Than Ever Before

Nissan found a winner with its Midnight Editions. In fact, the manufacturer says that out of those models offered with the package, about a third sell with it specified – and about 80 percent of Maxima SRs.
With that kind of demand, it should come as no surprise that the Japanese automaker is extending the Midnight Edition, not only for another model year, but to new models as well.
For 2018, Nissan is offering all its pickups with the murdered-out treatment, including the Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD.
The Frontier Midnight Edition is offered in Crew Cab form with the automatic transmission and either two- or four-wheel drive. It comes with 18-inch alloys, grille, step rails, mirror caps, door handles, and badging all blacked out, along with body-colored bumpers.
The Midnight Titan and Titan XD also get black mirror caps, door handles, step rails, and badges, along with black fog light surrounds, fender louvers (on the XD), and 20-inch wheels. The bumpers are similarly body colored, as is the grille with a dark insert. The package is available on the SV and SL trim levels of either the Titan or Titan XD, with the Crew Cab and either two- or four-wheel drive.
If pickups aren't your thing, Nissan's still offering the Midnight Edition treatment on the Sentra SR ($495), Altima SR ($1,095), Maxima SR ($1,195), Rogue SV ($1,095), Murano Platinum (pricing TBA), and Pathfinder SL ($1,395).
Pricing has yet to be announced for the Titans, but the new Frontier Midnight Edition commands a $995 premium. Equipment levels vary as well from one model to the other, but the manufacturer asserts that the packages represent an average 45-percent savings over specifying the same equipment separately.
You don't have to order yours in black, either: while the trim is all murdered out, the bodywork can be ordered in white or gunmetal grey, too.