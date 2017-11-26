NSFW - VW Arteon's Practicality Tested Using A Young Woman In Ukraine

Amateur car reviews never get old, even if they are in a foreign language that we might not understand, such as Russian.
Take this video, for example, which was shot by an enthusiastic Volkswagen Arteon driver, who went the extra mile trying to point out some of the strong things of his new temporary ride and found a way to attract viewers.
What he did was use his Ukrainian girlfriend, making her lie down in the trunk with the rear seats folded, proving that the cargo capacity of the CC's successor is more than generous to haul a young brunette.
Throughout the 20-minute long clip, the man films his girlfriend in various ways next to the Arteon, some of which are quite spicy, so you may want to avoid hitting the play button at work.
The new Volkswagen Arteon doesn’t get shipped with a mail order bride, but it does carry a rather steep price of almost €50,000 in Germany, which equals to $58,850 at current exchange rates. That's for the entry-level gasoline version, which is very close to premium territory, as a new Mercedes-Benz CLS starts at €54,800 ($64,499) in its homeland.