Official: 2018 Aston Martin Vantage To Pack Just Over 500hp From Biturbo V8

We’re just days away from the launch of the brand new Aston Martin Vantage and the latest promo video reveals the first solid specs of the new British sports car.
Featuring Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen, Aston Martin’s latest video shows a camouflaged prototype of the new Vantage being driven on track and the company’s Dynamics Chief Engineer Matt Becker spilling the beans on the engine’s output: over 500hp and 505lb-ft (685Nm) of torque from the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
In comparison, the same V8 engine produces 503hp and 513lb-ft (695Nm) of torque in the DB11. Becker continued saying that the dry weight of the new Vantage is 1,530kg (3,373lbs), making it slightly lighter than the outgoing model and close to 200kg lighter than the DB11 with the V12 engine.
The all-new Vantage also has a shorter by 100mm wheelbase than the DB11 in order to offer a more fun driving experience, with Verstappen praising its playful nature on the track.
Aston Martin will finally pull the wraps off the new Vantage on November 21, so watch this space.