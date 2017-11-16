OKCU's Mercedes V-Class Elegance Edition Is Like A Private Jet On Wheels

The team at OKCU Individual Automotive Concepts have debuted their latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class project at the Dubai Motor Show.
We’ve seen the company create a number of custom V-Class models in the past and like those, this latest example aims at turning the ordinarily-bland van into something more akin to a private jet for the street.
OKCU has totally transformed the interior, fitting four leather seats at the back that face other. Additionally, the roof lining has taken obvious design inspiration from Rolls-Royce’s Starlight Headliner, and two prominent armrests and center consoles are found in between the seats.
Elsewhere, handcrafted wooden accents are found throughout the cabin, joining Nappa leather on the seats and other panels. There’s also a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, leg rests, and seat massage functions.