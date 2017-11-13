Old Mercedes E63 S Estate Needs 600+ HP To Keep Up With 2018 Flagship

In order for the old AMG-powered E63 S to contend with the brand new model, over 600 horses needed to be injected into the mix.
When stock, the old E63 S was good for 585 PS (577 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, leading it from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, or 3.7 seconds for the Estate, which is relevant in our case.
The 2018 E63 S on the other hand packs 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque straight from the factory, enough to hit the 100 km/h (62 mph) mark in just 3.3 seconds.
We already knew the newer car was quicker in a straight line, both on paper as well as in a real life test. Although, if you wondered how the two would compare if the old E63 S came with a bit more power, you'll find that this video provides an answer.
The car in question (an E63 S Estate) is said to put down over 600 horses, which should at least give it a better chance of keeping up. Also, the two AMGs raced from a rolling start, which simplified matters since neither had to worry about losing traction.