One Of Only 899 BMW 750i XL L7 V12 Is A Rare Bird

While the third-generation BMW E38 7-Series was, at its time, a commercial success, the 750i XL L7 that was produced in just 899 examples is a very rare sighting.
According to the ad, found on German website Mobile.de, the car has just 19,800 km (12,303 miles) on the clock and is in really good condition, with the asking price set at €22,500, the equivalent of around $26,500 at today's exchange rate.
Among its many features we count the 20" Alpina alloys, the chrome exterior and interior elements, the sunroof, sun blinds, comfort front seats, electric comfort rear seats, CD player, multifunction steering wheel, sat-nav system and cruise control.
Even though the leather inside looks a bit worn, the cabin does indeed appear to be in top condition, especially for a car that's almost 17 years old.
As for what lies under the hood of this Silver Metallic 750i XL, you're looking at a 5.4-liter V12 that puts out 326 PS (321 HP) and 490 Nm (361 lb-ft) of torque, which are transmitted to the rear wheels via a 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Thanks to Christian for the tip!