One-Off Mercedes E400 4x4 Squared Is The Monster Wagon We Want

A few years ago, no one would expect a carmaker like Mercedes to churn out mad jacked-up one-offs fitted with portal axles but apparently this is the time we live in, so welcome to the insane E400 All Terrain 4x4 Squared.
This absurd creation is basically an E-Class All Terrain that uses custom portal axles, creating a wagon with a massive 16 inches of ride height. The overall track is widened by 8 inches while the package is completed with a set of 31-inch tires.
Under the bonnet lies a turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 with 328hp which is now heading to retirement as Mercedes has already debuted its new range of inline sixes.
Officially this thing is a strict one-off but judging by the huge response of the G63 6x6 and G500 4x4 Squared, Mercedes might actually build a few if enough customers demand it.
Does the world need a monster wagon? By any means no, but we can’t shake the feeling of wanting one after watching Motor Trend’s latest Ignition episode.