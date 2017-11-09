Opel Teases Mysterious Vehicle, Can You Tell What It Is?

Opel has released a mysterious teaser image that partially reveals what appears to be an entirely new product.
Posted on their official Twitter account, the picture probably depicts an SUV that lacks a conventional front grille, suggesting perhaps the use of an electric powertrain.
Other features visible are the reversed L-shaped LED daytime running lights, a muscular hood, a rugged-looking front bumper, and chunky tires, which makes us wonder whether this might provide a glimpse into some sort of flagship SUV.
If that's the case, know that Opel/Vauxhall have already announced that such a flagship vehicle will be produced in Russelsheim before the end of the decade, likely underpinned by the PSA EMP2 platform.
Joining the Mokka X, Crossland X, and Grandland X, the brand's flagship SUV will sit at the top of the range, alongside the Insignia, as part of a product offensive than includes several new models. It's also believed to share a thing or two with the new Peugeot 5008, including the EMP2 platform, and that it might challenge the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Nissan X-Trail, and Hyundai Santa Fe, among others.
PACE! A first glimpse of #Opel/#Vauxhall in the future. Design will remain a core strength and brand differentiator going forward.