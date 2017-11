Opel Teases Mysterious Vehicle, Can You Tell What It Is?

PACE! A first glimpse of #Opel/#Vauxhall in the future. Design will remain a core strength and brand differentiator going forward. pic.twitter.com/r0Vb5xXWzx — Opel Newsroom (@OpelNewsroom) November 9, 2017

PHOTO GALLERY

Opel has released a mysterious teaser image that partially reveals what appears to be an entirely new product Posted on their officialaccount, the picture probably depicts an SUV that lacks a conventional front grille, suggesting perhaps the use of an electric powertrain Other features visible are the reversed L-shaped LED daytime running lights, a muscular hood, a rugged-looking front bumper, and chunky tires, which makes us wonder whether this might provide a glimpse into some sort of flagship SUV If that's the case, know that Opel/Vauxhall have already announced that such a flagship vehicle will be produced in Russelsheim before the end of the decade, likely underpinned by the PSA EMP2 platform.Joining the Mokka X Crossland X , and Grandland X , the brand's flagship SUV will sit at the top of the range, alongside the Insignia, as part of a product offensive than includes several new models. It's also believed to share a thing or two with the new Peugeot 5008, including the EMP2 platform, and that it might challenge the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Nissan X-Trail, and Hyundai Santa Fe, among others.