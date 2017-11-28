Opulent Range Rover SVAutobiography Unveiled Before LA Auto Show

Land Rover has taken the wraps off the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography ahead of the LA Auto Show.
Based around the facelifted Range Rover, the new SVAutobiography is a product of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) department that aims “to create a sanctuary for relaxation that doubles as a mobile technology hub.”
Step inside the overhauled interior and you’ll find two large, ‘Executive Class’ rear seats that offer over 1.2 meters of legroom and can be reclined by 40 per cent. Additionally, they include a hot stone massage function as well as heated calf and foot rests. Rear seat passengers will also be able to enjoy a large fixed center console that incorporates a number of different controls for the vehicle.
If passengers want to relax or work, the Range Rover SVAutobiography provides two rear tables and integrated 10-inch touchscreen entertainment screens. There’s also 4G WiFi, a small refrigerator that can house two wine bottles or four 600 ml bottles, and a Power Deployable Veneered Loadspace Floor that allows for easy loading and unloading.
Customers of the Range Rover SVAutobiography have the option of a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, 4.4-liter V8 or a plug-in hybrid that uses a 2.0-liter turbo four and an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. It delivers a total of 398 hp, more than enough to shift the huge SUV at a respectable pace.
Speaking about the vehicle, Land Rover chief design officer Gerry McGovern said, “The Range Rover SVAutobiography is the epitome of luxury, comfort and refinement. Our standard-bearer for quality and precision exemplifies the attention to detail and sophistication that has been a hallmark of our most luxurious SUV stretching back almost 50 years.”
UK prices start at £167,850 ($223,824) and top out at £177,030 ($236,065).