Orange McLaren 675LT Spider Can Be A Dream Come True

The McLaren 675LT Spider may have sold out quickly after it was announced but despite being extremely limited and one of the segment’s finest vehicles, prices don’t appear to have increased at all.
When sold new in the United States, the 675LT Spider started at $372,600 but we’ve just come across this orange example with an asking price of $377,000 on James Edition. When you factor in all the options of this example, you can be assured the original owner has made a loss of at least $30,000.
As you’ll immediately notice, this 675LT Spider has been clad with every matte carbon fiber component available, including the front splitter, side skirts, air intakes, rear wing, and rear diffuser. Additionally, it has carbon air louvers on the front wheel arches, an option only available through McLaren Special Operations.
Like the exterior, the interior has also been individualized by the original owner and features orange leather on the bucket seats, orange dials on the dashboard and carbon fiber here, there, and everywhere. There’s also glorious black Alcantara throughout.
While limited-edition Ferrari and Porsche models increase in value immediately after being delivered, McLarens don’t do the same, partly because the company doesn’t yet have the decorated road car history of its rivals.
However, for those wealthy enthusiasts who don’t care about losing a bit of money, the 675LT Spider is an excellent choice.