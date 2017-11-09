Out Of This World Verde Mantis Lamborghini Aventador SV Could Be Yours

An eye-catching 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster has surfaced for sale in Florida from Fort Lauderdale Collection South.
Only 600 examples of the Aventador SV Roadster were produced but thanks to the Verde Mantis paint color of this one, it is certainly one of the rarest in existence and may even be the only one of its kind in the world.
Like pretty much every other Aventador SV, the paint color is contrasted by a plethora of carbon fiber elements, some with a gloss finish and others with a matte finish. Huge SV decals are also found on the car’s rear quarter panels.
Fittingly, the original owner had the interior trimmed to beautifully match the exterior with bright green stitching, piping, and accents throughout. The available Sensonum premium audio system is also present.
Unlike most of its rivals, the Lamborghini Aventador is made for people that like to cause a scene and if a wealthy enthusiast wants to do just that, we can’t imagine an Aventador being better at stopping traffic than this one.