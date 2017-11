Pink Lamborghini Aventador Turns Heads In Tokyo

Photo Gallery

We're not quite sure what to make of it, but there seems to be a proliferation of pink Aventadors lately, as we've seen quite a few of them in the past few months alone.Now, here's another example painted in the same color: an LP720-4 50th Anniversary model, its output bridging the gap between the base LP700-4 and the LP750-4 SuperVeloce (or the revised LP740-4 S). It's also riding on a set of Forgiato 's S202 wheels, with black rims and pink spokes and hubs to match the lipstick paintjob.This example was spotted in Tokyo . Japan is one of the largest markets for high-end automobiles in the world, and Lamborghini even made a special version for it.That limited edition Raging Bull didn't come in pink, though – which we believe is a good thing. But variety, they say, is the spice of life. And while it may not be to everyone's taste, a pink Lambo is certainly spicy.