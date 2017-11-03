Pink Tesla Model S With Eyelashes Isn't Something Batman Would Drive

Thanks to its potent electric powertrain, driving range, and clever features, the Tesla Model S is the car that has brought people closer to the future of motoring.
However, Elon Musk, the man behind the electric car company, probably never imagined that someone would turn a Model S into a pink Batmobile, complete with a set of eyelashes on its headlights, just when we thought this weird trend was finally over.
As you can see from the pictures from HowNotToDesignACar, this Tesla Model S has the Batman logo on the hood, flame stickers on the side mirrors, giant bat wings strapped to the rear fenders, and a strange set of wheels with the Google Chrome emblem.
Its owner continued the weird modifications inside too, where the seats and steering wheel have a white and black theme with leopard graphics, and even more pink trim. The kitschy dices hanging from the rearview mirror appear to be the final touch (hopefully).