Polestar 1 Looks Wicked As A Race Car

The Polestar 1 won’t arrive in the hands of customers (or should we say subscribers) for a couple of years, but Aksyonov Nikita has already decided to render the coupe as a race car.
Immediately differentiating the car pictured from the production-spec Polestar 1 is the overhauled front fascia that incorporates a custom bumper which seamlessly joins to a pair of aggressively flared wheel arches.
Final modifications made to the Swedish two-door include racing wheels, slick tires and a large rear wing.
Polestar has made no comment on whether it intends on promoting its vehicles through motorsport. However, we’d love to see the car’s hybrid powertrain replaced by a simple naturally-aspirated V8 and the 1 competing in Australia’s Supercars championship.