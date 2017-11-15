Pope Gets A Custom Lamborghini Huracan For A Good Cause

Lamborghini created a special one-off Huracan RWD specifically for Pope Francis but don’t expect to see the leader of the Catholic Church rolling around in a Lambo just yet.
Created by Lamborghini’s customization department Ad Personam, the one-off Huracan RWD will be auctioned for charity.
All proceeds will be donated to the Pope who then will allocate them in three causes: aiding the return of the Christian community to the Nineveh Plain in Iraq, the Pope John XXIII Community which is dedicated to helping women who are victims of trafficking and other abuses and two Italian associations that carry out activities in Africa.
Presented in a ceremony in the Vatican by Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, the custom Huracan pays tribute to the colors of the flag of Vatican City, finished in Bianco Monocerus with Giallo Tiberino decoration.
The Pope blessed and signed the special Huracan which will be auctioned from RM Sotheby’s on May 12, 2018.