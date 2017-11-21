Porsche 911 GT2 RS Further Detailed In 59 Images - And A Video

Porsche invited journalists to Portugal to put the new 911 GT2 RS through its paces on the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, in Portimao.
In the presence of Walter Rohrl, Mark Webber and Hans-Joachim Struck, and accompanied by various other Porsches, including the 918 Spyder, the journos had their first taste of the fastest and most powerful stock 911 ever.
Powered by a 700PS (690hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of torque 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, which is mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox, the latest GT2 RS needs just 2.8sec to sprint from rest to 100km/h (62mph), and reaches a top speed of 340km/h (212mph).
Thanks to its massive output and clever engineering, which includes a new aero agenda and weight saving in addition to rear-axle steering and a variable locking rear differential, the German supercar stole the Nurburgring Nordschleife lap record from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante with the company's test driver, Lars Kern, behind the wheel.
Interested parties are no longer, however, able to buy a new 911 GT2 RS straight from Porsche, as all 1,000 units were already spoken for, but we're pretty sure it won't be long before they start popping up in the "used" supercar market - accompanied with a premium, of course...
PHOTO GALLERY
VIDEO
On a performance mission from Porsche AG on Vimeo.