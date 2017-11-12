Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Stunning In British Racing Green

In case its blistering Nurburgring lap time hadn’t already made you fall in love with the new 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, this particularly special example may convince you of the car’s greatness.
Recently delivered in Nuremberg, Germany, this GT2 RS benefits from the firm’s Paint to Sample programme and is finished in British Racing Green, without a doubt one of the most evocative car colors on earth.
Like the original silver show car, the owner of this car also opted for the stunning matte gold wheels which work beautifully with the paint scheme. The desirable Weissach Package has also been specified, as evidenced by the two sections of exposed carbon fiber on the hood.
As deliveries of the new GT2 RS continue around the world, we’re looking forward to seeing more unique examples hitting the streets.