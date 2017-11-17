Porsche 911 Hybrid Appears To Be Moving Forward, Engineers Targeting 43 Mile Electric-Only Range

The Porsche 911 rumor mill is back in action as Bloomberg is reporting the next-generation model could be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
According to the report, the plug-in hybrid variant would be a high-performance model that would sit at the top of the 911 lineup. The publication goes on to suggest the car could be introduced a few years after new 911 debuts in late 2018.
Insiders said Porsche wants the 911 Hybrid to have an electric-only range of 70 km (43 miles) and engineers are working to reduce the weight of the car's battery so it doesn't adversely affect the car's handling.
Porsche declined to confirm plans for a 911 Hybrid but a spokesperson told Bloomberg the next-generation model will allow for the "integration of an electric powertrain and the manufacturer is keeping all options open regarding engine specifications."
The report went on to suggest Porsche could offer a Macan EV sometime after the production version of the Mission E is launched in 2019.
If the report is correct, it likely means Porsche was able to solve several of the problems that August Achleitner mentioned to Car and Driver earlier this year. At the time, the head of 911 development said plans for a hybrid variant were axed because the added weighy would limit the car's dynamic capabilities and it wouldn't be as profitable as more conventional variants. In summation, Achleitner stated the "disadvantages outweighed the advantages."
