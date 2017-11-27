Porsche's Bringing The Noise To LA With Four Major Debuts

Porsche is making a big splash at the Los Angeles Auto Show this year, bringing not just one or two, but four new models to unveil to the public for the first time – and another for its US debut.
Lined up for Zuffenhausen's mission at the SoCal expo are the new 718 Boxster GTS, 718 Cayman GTS, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, 911 Carrera T, and the all-new Cayenne.
Not that we haven't “seen” any of these before, mind you. They've all been revealed online. But this will be the first chance that members of the public will have to see them in the metal.
The GTS versions stand as the new top of the 718 line, packing a 2.5-liter turbo four good for 365 horsepower in either coupe (Cayman) or convertible (Boxster) form, for a 0-62 (0-100 km/h) time as low as 4.1 seconds. Baby Porsche indeed. Prices hover around the $80k mark, with deliveries kicking off in March.
The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is a hybrid performance wagon with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired to an electric motor for a combined output of 680 PS (671 HP), sending it to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 192 mph (309 km/h) – yours for $188,400 (once deliveries commence in the spring).
The new 911 Carrera T takes a driver-centric approach to Porsche's iconic sports car, with a manual transmission, less weight, and a whole raft of other enhancements. Deliveries for the 370 PS (365 HP) model begin in March from $102,100.
Finally, the third-generation Cayenne will bow for the first time in America at the LA show. The 340 PS (335 HP) base and 440 PS (434 HP) S models will start showing up in US showrooms in the middle of the new year, priced from $65,700 and $82,900, respectively.