Porsche's Giving Its Classic Cars Modern Security Systems

There's no doubt that driving a classic automobile has its charm, but it also means forgoing the latest technologies – performance, of course, but also efficiency, safety, and in this case, security as well.
Porsche is out to remedy that last bit, though, by offering a vehicle tracking system for its classic sports cars.
Similar to the GPS trackers offered on newer cars, the Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System is coming to market next spring for models ranging from the original 356 to the legendary Carrera GT.
The system, hidden at concealed points within the vintage vehicle, alerts the owner and Porsche's designated security center if the vehicle is stolen or the battery disconnected. At the owner's confirmation, the system contacts local authorities and provides them with the vehicle's location for recovery. The engine will even be able to shut off the engine remotely.
“In future, the new Porsche Classic Vehicle Tracking System will allow us to offer our customers anti-theft functionality that will trigger an alarm if someone tries to steal the vehicle,” says Alexander Fabig, head of Porsche Classic. “In an ideal scenario, this intervention will stop the vehicle from disappearing right from the outset.”
With the GPS sensor installed, the app-enabled tracking system will also allow owners to store route information and “geofence” boundaries and speed limits within which a guest can drive the vehicle. Fortunately the owner can also disable the system for maintenance and transportation.
The idea is to reduce the number of older Porsches being stolen, which is no small thing considering that over 70 percent of the vehicles Porsche has ever made in its history are still on the road today, and many of them can be quite valuable.