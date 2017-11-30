Porsche's Panamera Hybrid Wagon Is An Impressive Piece Of Tech

The Porsche Panamera lineup continues to grow as the company has introduced the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.
Besides having one of the longest names in Los Angeles, the car packs a high-tech plug-in hybrid powertrain that consists of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, and electric motor that develops 136 PS (100 kW). This enables the car to produce a combined maximum output of 680 PS (500 kW) and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque.
Those are impressive performance figures for a plug-in hybrid and they show at the track as the all-wheel drive wagon can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds before hitting a top speed of 310 km/h (192 mph).
Those aren't the only good numbers as the model consumes 3.0 L/100 km (78.4 mpg US / 94.1 mpg UK) and can travel up to 49 km (30.4 miles) on electricity alone. Of course, to get the best mileage, owners will have to keep the battery charged and that can take between 2.4 and 6 hours.
While the car's powertrain carries over from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the real advantage of the Sport Turismo variant is its larger luggage compartment which can hold 1,295 liters (45.7 cubic feet) of cargo when the rear seats are folded down. The car also has a "4+1 seating configuration" which is a fancy way of saying the rear seat can accommodate up to three people.
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo will begin arriving at U.S. dealerships next spring and pricing starts at $188,400.