Project One Leads The Mercedes-AMG Pack In LA

The CLS may be Mercedes' star at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show, and yet it pales next to the AMG Project One.
Displayed for the first time in the City of Angels, following its Frankfurt and Tokyo shows appearances in the past couple of months, the two-seater hypercar continues to amaze with its sexy looks and mind-blowing performance.
By using four electric motors, combined with a high-revving 1.6-liter V6 engine derived from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 racer, which work together to produce more than 1,000hp, the Project One needs less than 6 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 124mph (200km/h).
By comparison, the new Bugatti Chiron does that in 6.1sec, whereas the McLaren P1 requires 6.8sec. Flat-out, the Mercedes-AMG Project One will reach speeds in excess of 350km/h (210mph).
If you're among the lucky customers who have bought one of the 275 build slots, then you should rest assured when it comes to its equipment list, as despite bringing the F1 technology to the road, the hybrid hypercar is well equipped inside.
Among the features that should make life more comfortable behind the wheel are the air conditioning and Comand infotainment system, in addition to the screen that replaces the rear-view mirror, to improve rear visibility.