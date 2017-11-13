Quench Your Corvette ZR1 Thirst With This 730HP Z06

Chevrolet let loose the 2019 Corvette ZR1 over the weekend, but a tuned example of the quintessential American sports car could be just as exciting.
If you're interested in such a machine, then you should check out VOS' Corvette Z06, which comes with plenty of upgrades, including of course, a lot more power.
By optimizing the ECU, improving the oil and engine cooling, installing a K&N air filter, and a VOS Performance exhaust system, the tuner was able to increase the total output of the 6.2-liter V8 engine to 740PS (730hp) and 960Nm (708lb-ft) of torque.
This makes it just 26PS (26hp) and 8Nm (6lb-ft) of torque shy of the Corvette ZR1, which is capable of reaching a top speed in excess of 338km/h (210mph).
VOS didn’t say how fast their Corvette Z06 actually is, but they're willing to let you find out on your own for €119,500 ($139,391) in Germany, with 19% tax included. If you don’t have that kind of cash lying around, then you could lease it for 48 months, at €1,795 ($2,094) monthly with tax, with a €12,395 ($14,458) deposit and a residual value of €52,059 ($60,724), though if you do the math, that comes out to €98,555, which doesn't make much sense...
Other things that potential buyers might want to know are the car's first registration date - April, 2017, its mileage - 9,942km (6,178miles), and the fact that it features plenty of kit, including DAB, head-up display, automatic control, heated and ventilated seats with electric adjustment, reversing camera, targa roof, ceramic brakes, and others.