Range Rover SVAutobiography Will Cost You Over $200k

With the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini getting into the SUV game, there seems to be no ceiling in sight for high-end luxury off-roaders. This is Land Rover's response.
We brought you initial details of the latest Range Rover SVAutobiography just yesterday. But now, with the doors opening at the LA Auto Show, Land Rover has also released US pricing and availability.
Set to reach American showrooms early in the new year, the new top-of-the-line Range Rover starts at $207,900 – representing a modest increase of $8,405 over the existing version, and taking the base price past the double-century mark for the first time.
It also eclipses the short-wheelbase SVAutobiography Dynamic by over $30k, and the long-wheelbase Autobiography model by nearly $60k, in case you were wondering. The new car is based on a model that starts at $87,350, which makes the relationship between the SVAutobiography and the base Range Rover similar to that between the Mercedes-Maybach S650 ($198,700) and the base S-Class sedan ($89,900).
The new SVAutobiography is based on the long-wheelbase model, featuring an upgraded 5.0-liter supercharged V8 now rated at 557 hp, sent through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels for a 0-60 time quoted at 5.2 seconds.
That's mighty impressive for a vehicle that's as heavy as this one. Yet, the SVAutobiography is less about performance and more about interior comfort – specifically, the comfort of the rear-seat passengers. The new thrones in the back offer nearly four feet of leg room, a 40-degree recline, hot stone massage, heated leg-rests, and adjustment in 22 different ways.
The doors close automatically, there's a mini-fridge in the center console, a pair of 10-inch infotainment screens, and a Zenith clock facing the rear seats. As if all of that wasn't enough, buyers can also specify Poltrona Fray leather, a power-deployable veneered cargo floor, and a range of interior and exterior colorways. Looks to us like it's Benz's move next to come out with that Maybach GLS it's been talking about for ages.