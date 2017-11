Range Rover SVAutobiography Will Cost You Over $200k

Photo Gallery

With the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini getting into the SUV game, there seems to be no ceiling in sight for high-end luxury off-roaders. This is Land Rover's response.We brought you initial details of the latest Range Rover SVAutobiography just yesterday. But now, with the doors opening at the LA Auto Show , Land Rover has also released US pricing and availability.Set to reach American showrooms early in the new year, the new top-of-the-line Range Rover starts at $207,900 – representing a modest increase of $8,405 over the existing version, and taking the base price past the double-century mark for the first time.It also eclipses the short-wheelbase SVAutobiography Dynamic by over $30k, and the long-wheelbase Autobiography model by nearly $60k, in case you were wondering. The new car is based on a model that starts at $87,350, which makes the relationship between the SVAutobiography and the base Range Rover similar to that between the Mercedes-Maybach S650 ($198,700) and the base S-Class sedan ($89,900).The new SVAutobiography is based on the long-wheelbase model, featuring an upgraded 5.0-liter supercharged V8 now rated at 557 hp, sent through an eight-speed automatic to all four wheels for a 0-60 time quoted at 5.2 seconds.That's mighty impressive for a vehicle that's as heavy as this one. Yet, the SVAutobiography is less about performance and more about interior comfort – specifically, the comfort of the rear-seat passengers. The new thrones in the back offer nearly four feet of leg room, a 40-degree recline, hot stone massage, heated leg-rests, and adjustment in 22 different ways.The doors close automatically, there's a mini-fridge in the center console, a pair of 10-inch infotainment screens, and a Zenith clock facing the rear seats. As if all of that wasn't enough, buyers can also specify Poltrona Fray leather, a power-deployable veneered cargo floor, and a range of interior and exterior colorways. Looks to us like it's Benz's move next to come out with that Maybach GLS it's been talking about for ages.