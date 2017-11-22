Rare McLaren P1 Experimental Prototype Was Once A P1 GTR

A rare McLaren P1 experimental prototype is looking for a new home in the UK.
While production of the road-going P1 was officially capped to 375 units, McLaren built 14 different prototypes throughout the development of the hybrid hypercar. This is one of them and it has a rich and interesting history.
Officially XP05, this P1 was initially used to develop the P1’s transmission and Bosch fuel injection system. When it’d finished these duties, it was transformed into the McLaren P1 GTR show car presented at both the Geneva and New York motor shows in 2015.
Like a handful of other XP cars, XP05 was stripped back to its carbon fiber Monocage when development of the P1 was completed. It has since been rebuilt to the same specification as the final production cars and at the request of the original owner, painted in McLaren Orange and outfitted with a number of MSO options.
The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 currently fitted has covered just 300 miles.
The car is for sale from Tom Hartley Jnr but no asking price has been made public.